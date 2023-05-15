Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £149.34 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea acquired 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($188.44).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903.44 ($2,401.82).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris OShea bought 694,925 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £708,823.50 ($894,414.51).

On Friday, March 10th, Chris OShea acquired 140 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($189.02).

CNA stock opened at GBX 114.75 ($1.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.05 ($1.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

