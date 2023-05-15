Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,313. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.