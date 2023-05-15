Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $11,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,669. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

