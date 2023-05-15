Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.72. 2,739,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,317. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 213,692 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 125.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

