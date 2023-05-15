Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 106,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $367.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

