Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 106,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $367.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
