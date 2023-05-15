Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Cut to C$229.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $146.92. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

