Intapp (INTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA):

5/9/2023 – Intapp had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $47.00.

5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $47.00.

5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $50.00.

5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00.

Intapp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $504,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,889.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,635 shares of company stock worth $10,946,170 over the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

