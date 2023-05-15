Intapp (INTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA):
- 5/9/2023 – Intapp had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..
- 5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $47.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $47.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $50.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00.
Intapp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04.
Insider Transactions at Intapp
In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,290,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $644,889.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,635 shares of company stock worth $10,946,170 over the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
