Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 557 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $48,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AZO traded down $24.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,704.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,548.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2,493.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,691.88.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

