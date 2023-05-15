Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 112,337 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kroger worth $71,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.94. 929,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,096. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

