Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 18,349 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $79,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,258 shares of company stock valued at $57,022,118. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,000. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

