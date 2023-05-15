Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,714 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $112,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,969,023. The stock has a market cap of $703.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.14, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $292.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.