Intech Investment Management LLC Has $138.30 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,610,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,904 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $138,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. 527,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,906. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

