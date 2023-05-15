Intech Investment Management LLC Has $55.59 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,876 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $55,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 848,243 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 837,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.21. 928,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.