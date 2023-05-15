Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kellogg worth $50,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

NYSE:K traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.12. 375,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

