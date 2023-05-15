Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $43,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

