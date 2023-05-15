Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 35,881 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $647.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

