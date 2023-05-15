Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 63,179 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 63,179 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $161,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.37. 2,034,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.