Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $74,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 251,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,843. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

