Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Articles

