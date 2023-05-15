Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Intel by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 29,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Intel by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,053,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 707,931 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Intel by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,782,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,716,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

