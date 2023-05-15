Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE ICE opened at $108.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

