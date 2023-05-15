InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IHG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.