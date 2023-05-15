InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IHG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.