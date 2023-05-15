International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 898,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of International Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

