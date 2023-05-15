Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 11.6% in April

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Intrusion Stock Up 3.7 %

Intrusion stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,341. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 215.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday.

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

