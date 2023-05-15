Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.11.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $416.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.90 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.