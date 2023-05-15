Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 319,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 146,009 shares.The stock last traded at $78.54 and had previously closed at $78.50.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

