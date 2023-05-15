Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. 33,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

