Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233,472 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,440,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,334,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

