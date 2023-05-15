IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Monday. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get IQE alerts:

About IQE

(Get Rating)

See Also

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.