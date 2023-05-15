iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 0.51. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. FMR LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

