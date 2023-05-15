Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,953 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.37. 93,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,425. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
