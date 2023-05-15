Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

IRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

