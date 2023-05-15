iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Unionview LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 311,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.84 and its 200 day moving average is $250.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

