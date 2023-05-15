iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $242.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

