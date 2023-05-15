iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 229,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

