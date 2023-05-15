iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,870 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

