iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. 1,295,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

