iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 13,014 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 7,083 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,448. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

