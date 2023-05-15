iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.31

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 440312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $597.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 502.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.