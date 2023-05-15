iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.44

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.44 and last traded at $140.26, with a volume of 304024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

