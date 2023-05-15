iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

