iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.22

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 92985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $780.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

