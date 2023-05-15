iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 292.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 337,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,245. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

