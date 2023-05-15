iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,244,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,085,771. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

