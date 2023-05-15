iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,540,000 after acquiring an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.40. 318,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,081. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

