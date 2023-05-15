iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

