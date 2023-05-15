iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306,076 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 10.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.12. 6,065,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,768,049. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

