iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.99

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.99 and last traded at $112.22, with a volume of 284873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

