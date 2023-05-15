iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.09

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.09 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 79763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $682.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $1,803,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

