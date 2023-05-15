Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 445 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $338.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $515.66. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

